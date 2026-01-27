Bayern confirms contract talks with England captain Harry Kane have begun

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane could be set for a longer stay in Germany after Bayern Munich confirmed it’s…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane could be set for a longer stay in Germany after Bayern Munich confirmed it’s in talks to extend the England captain’s contract.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 on a contract running to the end of next season. The move to Germany saw him win a long-awaited first major trophy of his career as Bayern won the Bundesliga last season.

He’s been the Bundesliga’s top scorer twice since then and, with 21 goals in 19 Bundesliga games this season, could yet chase down Robert Lewandowski’s single-season record of 41 goals.

“We’re talking and it’s clear to everyone that there has to be a decision at some stage,” Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said at a league event Monday. “We’re waiting for an answer from (defender Dayot Upamecano) and we’re talking with Harry.”

Kane has scored 119 goals in 126 games for Bayern — breaking longstanding German records along the way — and has 34 in 30 games for Bayern in all competitions this season.

Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen indicated talks could move at a relaxed pace.

“Harry has a lot of trust. He feels very good in Munich,” Dreesen said in comments reported by German agency dpa. “We have absolutely no reason to hurry.”

