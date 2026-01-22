Barcelona midfielder Pedri sidelined for a month by hamstring injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri is expected to be out for a month because of a hamstring injury.…

Pedri injured his right leg in the 4-2 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday the injury.

The 23-year-old Spain international went down near midfield during a breakaway by the hosts and was substituted by Dani Olmo in the 61st minute.

The midfielder had an assist on one of Fermín López’s goals in the first half.

Pedri has started 24 matches for Barcelona this season, scoring four times.

Barcelona’s next match is against Oviedo on Sunday in La Liga. Pedri could miss up to seven matches, depending on his recovery time.

