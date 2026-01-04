Bane, Banchero help Magic hand Pacers 12th straight loss, 135-127

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 31 points, Paolo Banchero added 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 31 points, Paolo Banchero added 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic handed the Indiana Pacers their 12th straight loss, 135-127 on Sunday.

Anthony Black had 27 points and 10 assists for the Magic, who beat the Pacers for the second time in five days.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 34 points. Aaron Nesmith had 25 points and eight assists and Andrew Nembard added 20 points and 11 assists for the Pacers, who shot 55.2 % after coming into the game with the NBA’s poorest field-goal percentage (43.8%).

Orlando shot 56% overall and made 15 of 32 3-pointers (46.9%).

Seven months after playing in the NBA Finals, the injury-depleted Pacers tied a 43-year-old franchise record with their 12th straight loss. Two of their last three losses were against the Magic, including a 112-110 decision on Dec. 31 at Indianapolis.

Bane scored nine points during a 17-0 run that wiped out an early 12-point Pacers lead.

Siakam kept Indiana in the game with a 20-point third quarter and the Pacers took a one-point lead on a couple of free throws by Nembhard with 7:29 left in the game. Bane answered with a layup, fed Banchero for a 3-pointer and the Magic held on.

Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) missed his 12th game of the season for Indiana.

Jalen Suggs (knee) missed his 13th game for Orlando.

Pacers: Play at home against Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Magic: Play at Washington on Tuesday night.

