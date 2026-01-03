Avdija and the Trail Blazers visit conference foe San Antonio

Portland Trail Blazers (15-20, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-9, second in the Western Conference) San…

Portland Trail Blazers (15-20, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-9, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -8.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Spurs are 14-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 114.1 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Trail Blazers are 12-13 in conference matchups. Portland is 9-15 against opponents over .500.

The Spurs average 120.0 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 119.9 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 116.3 points per game, 2.2 more than the 114.1 the Spurs allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 27 the Spurs won 115-102 led by 37 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Deni Avdija scored 37 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Castle is averaging 18 points and seven assists for the Spurs. Fox is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Avdija is averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and seven assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 50.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: day to day (knee), Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (achilles), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

