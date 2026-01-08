Avalanche try to extend home win streak, take on the Senators

Ottawa Senators (20-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (31-4-7, in the Central Division) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Ottawa Senators (20-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (31-4-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -260, Senators +210; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep their 15-game home win streak alive when they face the Ottawa Senators.

Colorado has a 17-0-2 record in home games and a 31-4-7 record overall. The Avalanche have an 18-2-4 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Ottawa is 20-17-5 overall and 10-9-2 on the road. The Senators rank ninth in NHL play serving 10 penalty minutes per game.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has scored 35 goals with 39 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has eight goals and 23 assists for the Senators. David Perron has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, five penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.