Avalanche take win streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Colorado Avalanche (30-2-7, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-13-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Carolina Hurricanes looking to continue a nine-game win streak.

Carolina is 24-13-3 overall and 13-7-1 at home. The Hurricanes have an 8-2-1 record in one-goal games.

Colorado is 13-2-5 on the road and 30-2-7 overall. The Avalanche are 17-0-4 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-4 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 11 goals and 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 34 goals and 36 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has scored six goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

