Atlantic Division foes meet when Ottawa hosts Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (26-15-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-19-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Ottawa Senators play the Montreal Canadiens.

Ottawa is 5-5-3 against the Atlantic Division and 22-19-5 overall. The Senators have committed 188 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Montreal is 26-15-7 overall and 8-6-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have conceded 155 goals while scoring 160 for a +5 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Sanderson has nine goals and 26 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Lane Hutson has eight goals and 39 assists for the Canadiens. Ivan Demidov has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

