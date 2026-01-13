Atlanta visits Los Angeles after Doncic’s 42-point game

Atlanta Hawks (20-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-14, fifth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Atlanta Hawks (20-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-14, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Atlanta Hawks after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers have gone 10-7 in home games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 116.5 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

The Hawks are 13-10 in road games. Atlanta ranks second in the NBA scoring 17.7 fast break points per game led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker averaging 4.0.

The Lakers score 115.8 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 118.4 the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 118.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the 116.5 the Lakers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 122-102 in the last matchup on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, eight rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 21.7 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 117.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Luke Kennard: out (neck), Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Asa Newell: day to day (quadriceps).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.