Atlanta takes on Indiana in conference showdown

Indiana Pacers (11-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Indiana square off on Monday.

The Hawks have gone 10-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta leads the league with 31.0 assists per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 8.0.

The Pacers are 7-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 4-21 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks score 117.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 118.2 the Pacers allow. The Hawks average 110.1 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 118.7 the Hawks allow to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pacers 128-108 in their last meeting on Oct. 31. Johnson led the Hawks with 22 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and eight assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Zaccharie Risacher: out (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

