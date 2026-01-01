Atlanta faces New York on 3-game road skid

Atlanta Hawks (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (23-10, second in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Atlanta Hawks (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (23-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Hawks play New York.

The Knicks are 18-8 against conference opponents. New York ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 15.3 fast break points per game led by Mikal Bridges averaging 3.8.

The Hawks are 9-13 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 17.3 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.0.

The Knicks average 15.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 128-125 on Dec. 28, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 36 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.4 points and 6.6 assists for the Knicks. Miles McBride is averaging 21 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 24 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 122.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 32.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Landry Shamet: day to day (shoulder), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Trae Young: day to day (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

