Aston Villa to assess Watkins after striker leaves game with a hamstring problem

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could be sidelined this weekend after leaving Thursday’s game against Salzburg holding his right hamstring.

Villa is in third place in the Premier League, just four points back of leader Arsenal, and will host Brentford on Sunday.

Watkins, who has scored eight goals this season, left in the 35th minute of the Europa League game Thursday. Villa won the game 3-2.

Villa manager Unai Emery was hopeful that Watkins was not seriously injured.

“He felt something, but not a lot. We will test him,” Emery said. “Hopefully, we are thinking that is not a lot. I don’t know if he will be available for Sunday.”

