Aston Villa signs striker Tammy Abraham from Besiktas

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa moved to strengthen its unlikely Premier League title challenge by signing former England striker Tammy Abraham from Besiktas for a reported $25 million on Tuesday.

Abraham was previously at Villa on loan in 2018-19 when he helped the club earn promotion to England’s top flight.

He returns to a Villa team that is third in the standings and challenging for its first league title since 1981.

“We’ve got a good team, a good squad. I don’t think it’s out of reach to say we can push for every competition we’re in,” Abraham said. “I’m here and I want to win. I want to win trophies, so we have to push for every competition we’re in. I’m excited, I just can’t wait.”

The 28-year-old Abraham came through Chelsea’s academy and went on to join Roma in Italy. He also had a loan spell at AC Milan last season before joining Besiktas.

He will offer more depth to Villa’s attack, following the departure of Donyell Malen this month.

Villa is four points behind league leader Arsenal and still competing in the Europa League and FA Cup.

