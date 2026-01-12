Aston Villa signs 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo from Metz in reported $14M deal

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed Luxembourg striker Brian Madjo from French club Metz on Monday to strengthen its…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed Luxembourg striker Brian Madjo from French club Metz on Monday to strengthen its attacking options.

Neither club disclosed the fee for Madjo. British and French media reported the deal was worth 12 million euros ($14 million).

Madjo, who completed the transfer on his 17th birthday, was born in north London and has represented England’s under-17s.

However, he has made three senior appearances for Luxembourg — all in friendlies.

Madjo came through the youth academy at Metz, signed a professional deal in the summer and made his senior debut for the team in August.

“He outclassed (everyone) in the U19s,” Metz coach Stéphane Le Mignan said in July, according to the Ligue 1 website. “His 13 goals in 26 games at this level — when he was just 15 years old — last season meant that Metz weren’t wanting to wait around.”

Villa described Madjo as an “exciting young prospect” and signed him subject to international clearance.

