As expected Alcaraz and Sabalenka named top-seeded players at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were officially made the top-seeded players for the Australian Open which begins Sunday at Melbourne Park.
The announcement on Wednesday comes a day ahead of the tournament draw.
Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner was seeded second, with Alexander Zverev third and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic fourth. Sabalenka, Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff are the top three seeds in the women’s draw for the second consecutive year.
Madison Keys returns as the defending champion and the ninth-seeded player, one of four American women among the top 10 seeds.
Men’s Singles Seedings
1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain
2. Jannik Sinner, Italy
3. Alexander Zverev, Germany
4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
5. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy
6. Alex de Minaur, Australia
7. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
8. Ben Shelton, United States
9. Taylor Fritz, United States
10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan
11. Daniil Medvedev
12. Casper Ruud, Norway
13. Andrey Rublev
14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain
15. Karen Khachanov
16. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic
17. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic
18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina
19. Tommy Paul, United States
20. Flavio Cobolli, Italy
21. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
22. Luciano Darderi, Italy
23. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands
24. Arthur Rinderknech, France
25. Learner Tien, United States
26. Cameron Norrie, Britain
27. Brandon Nakashima, United States
28. Joao Fonseca, Brazil
29. Frances Tiafoe, United States
30. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco
31. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
32. Corentin Moutet, France
