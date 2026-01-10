Sabalenka advances to the Brisbane International final by beating Muchová

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Brisbane International final for the third year in a row…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Brisbane International final for the third year in a row with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchová on Saturday.

Sabalenka clinched the semifinal at Pat Rafter Arena on her fourth match point to advance to Sunday’s final against Marta Kostyuk, who beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-3. It was Kostyuk’s third win in a row over a top-10 opponent.

The Brisbane International is a tuneup event for this year’s Australian Open, which begins Jan. 18.

Although three match points slipped away amid a late flurry of pressure from the Czech player, Sabalenka sealed victory when a Muchová shot sailed long.

“I always try to stay in the present,” Sabalenka said. “I worked really hard and each match against her is just another opportunity to get the win and I’m super happy that today was the day when I was able to get the win.”

With 32 winners and all four break points saved, Sabalenka will look to carry that momentum into her 13th WTA 500-level final on Sunday.

In the men’s tournament at Brisbane, Brandon Nakashima beat Aleksandar Kovacevic 7-6 (4), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal. Nakashima will play top-seeded Daniil Medvedev after the Russian beat American Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-2.

The former No. 1-ranked Medvedev seeks his 22nd career title, while it will be Nakashima’s first ATP Tour final in four years.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.