Arsenal sends 18-year-old winger Ethan Nwaneri to Marseille on loan for rest of the season

LONDON (AP) — Marseille signed 18-year-old winger Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season on Friday.

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history — at 15 years, 181 days — when he made his debut for Arsenal as a substitute against Brentford in September 2022.

He scored nine goals for Arsenal last season in 37 games overall, but has found games harder to come by this season for the team that leads the Premier League and Champions League standings.

Arsenal said the move to France will give Nwaneri “valuable game time.”

Marseille is third in Ligue 1 and has scored a league-high 41 goals under attack-minded coach Roberto De Zerbi. ___

