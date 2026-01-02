Antetokounmpo’s dunk in closing seconds gives Bucks 122-121 win over Hornets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked on a lob from Kevin Porter Jr. with 4.7 seconds remaining to give the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked on a lob from Kevin Porter Jr. with 4.7 seconds remaining to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 122-121 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for his NBA-leading 158th game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Antetokounmpo overtook Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who each accomplished that feat 157 times.

The lead changed hands three times in the last 10 1/2 seconds.

Milwaukee’s Kyle Kuzma sank a 3-pointer to put the Bucks ahead 120-118 with 10.3 seconds left.

After Charlotte called a timeout, Sion James inbounded the ball to Miles Bridges, who was heading toward the basket. Bridges laid the ball in while drawing Kuzma’s sixth foul with 8.8 seconds left. Bridges then hit the ensuing free throw to complete a 3-point play that put Charlotte back ahead.

Milwaukee called a timeout, then Porter threw an inbounds pass to Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo passed to Porter and then headed toward the basket and caught the lob to dunk home the winning basket.

Charlotte still had one more timeout. LaMelo Ball inbounded to Brandon Miller, whose contested driving layup attempt bounced off the backboard and didn’t go through as the buzzer sounded.

Kon Knueppel scored 26 points, Bridges 25, Miller 19 and Collin Sexton 16 for Charlotte. Ryan Rollins had 29 points and eight assists for Milwaukee, while Bobby Portis scored 20 points.

Milwaukee’s dramatic victory came two nights after the Bucks lost 114-113 to the Washington Wizards on a last-second jumper from CJ McCollum.

The Bucks and Hornets were facing off for the second time in five days, as the Bucks won 123-113 at Charlotte on Monday.

Milwaukee was playing its final home game before starting a four-game trip west.

Up next

Hornets: At Chicago on Saturday.

Bucks: At Sacramento on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.