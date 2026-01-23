Andrew Nembhard, Jarace Walker help short-handed Pacers outlast Thunder 117-114 in Finals rematch

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Andrew Nembhard had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Jarace Walker added a career-high 26 for…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Andrew Nembhard had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Jarace Walker added a career-high 26 for the Indiana Pacers, who withstood a late rally to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-114 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals.

Walker, whose previous high was 21 points, sank four free throws in the final 10 seconds to lift injury-riddled Indiana (11-35), which snapped a three-game skid. Pascal Siakam added 21 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 47 points for the NBA-best Thunder, who were also depleted by injuries with Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso among those sidelined. Chet Holmgren added 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

It was the second and final meeting this season between the Pacers and Thunder, whose fortunes have diverged since Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton tore an Achilles tendon early in Game 7 of last season’s NBA finals. Oklahoma City went on to win its first title and has the league’s best record (37-9), although the Thunder have slowed after a 24-1 start.

Oklahoma City trailed 113-103 with 2:35 remaining but pulled within 115-114 on a pair of free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander with 7.8 seconds left. After two free throws by Walker, the Thunder’s Isaiah Joe missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, made 17 of 28 field goals and all 12 free throws, and he scored nine points in the final 2 minutes.

The Pacers were missing Bennedict Mathurin (thumb), Obi Toppin (ankle) and Quenton Jackson (ankle).

Nembhard scored eight points in the first quarter and eight more in the second. His 3-pointer gave Indiana a 47-30 advantage. But Oklahoma City chipped away with a 23-11 run that featured two 3s by Cason Wallace to get within 58-53 at halftime.

Up next

Pacers: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Thunder: Host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.