Anaheim visits Edmonton after Sennecke’s hat trick

Anaheim Ducks (28-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (26-19-8, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (28-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (26-19-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -254, Ducks +205; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers after Beckett Sennecke recorded a hat trick in the Ducks’ 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton has gone 26-19-8 overall with a 6-2-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have conceded 168 goals while scoring 179 for a +11 scoring differential.

Anaheim has an 8-5-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 28-21-3 record overall. The Ducks have a -14 scoring differential, with 167 total goals scored and 181 allowed.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 58 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jackson LaCombe has six goals and 27 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.