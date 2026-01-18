Anaheim takes on New York following overtime victory

New York Rangers (21-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-21-3, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Monday, 10…

New York Rangers (21-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-21-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 24-21-3 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in home games. The Ducks rank sixth in NHL play with 199 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

New York has a 21-22-6 record overall and a 16-9-2 record on the road. The Rangers are 7-5-6 in games decided by a single goal.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 4-1. Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored 18 goals with 25 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 21 goals and 25 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.