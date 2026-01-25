Alpine confirms ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner among interested parties in buying minority stake

LONDON (AP) — The Alpine Formula 1 team confirmed Sunday that ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner is among the interested…

LONDON (AP) — The Alpine Formula 1 team confirmed Sunday that ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner is among the interested parties in buying a minority stake in the team.

“It is no secret that Otro Capital has held preliminary talks to sell its stake in the team,” Alpine said in a statement. “⁠The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place. One of those parties to express an interest is a group of investors, which also includes Christian Horner.”

Horner was fired by Red Bull in July to end a 20-year stint that included eight F1 drivers’ titles but also more recent turmoil that rocked the team on and off the track.

Alpine has switched to Mercedes engines for a new era of F1 regulations this year.

Alpine finished last in the constructors’ standings last year.

Preseason testing opens in Barcelona on Monday.

