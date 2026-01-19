Akor Adams scores late double to save Sevilla from fifth consecutive defeat

MADRID (AP) — Akor Adams scored a second-half double, the second of which was a last-gasp penalty, to give Sevilla…

MADRID (AP) — Akor Adams scored a second-half double, the second of which was a last-gasp penalty, to give Sevilla a 2-2 draw at home to Elche on Monday and stop it from recording a fifth consecutive loss.

Sevilla came into the match having failed to score in its last four, and pressure on Argentine coach Matías Almeyda was mounting.

The match quickly seemed to get away from it as Elche took the lead after 14 minutes, with Aleix Febas drilling a low shot into the bottom corner for only his second goal of the season.

German Valera made it 2-0 early in the second half when he stroked home a low drive through a sea of legs after the ball was cleared from a corner kick.

But Adams pulled his side back into the match 15 minutes from time when he showed quick reflexes to prod home from close range after the ball had come back off the post.

Just back from the Africa Cup of Nations, the Nigeria international then secured the draw two minutes into stoppage time when he side-footed home a perfect penalty.

Sevilla had also hit the woodwork twice. The result leaves it in 14th place on 21 points.

Elche is eighth, one of four clubs on 24 points.

