Adrian Stubbs to play for 1st time since 100-point game in 3 quarters of Arizona high school game

PHOENIX (AP) — Adrian Stubbs has a tough act to follow.

For the first time since scoring 100 points in a game, the Maryvale High School guard will play on Friday night at home against Tucson, Arizona-based Rincon High School.

The 5-foot-10 senior, who averages about 30 points a game, reached the century mark in three quarters of a 109-25 win at Kofa High School in Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday night.

He broke the state scoring record — by 25 points — set by George McCormick during the 1965-66 season. Danny Heater of West Virginia holds the national scoring record with 135 points in a game in 1960.

