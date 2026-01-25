Adebayo’s 26 points and 15 rebounds lead Heat to dominant 147-116 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 147-116 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Nikola Jovic added 23 points and Pelle Larsson had 20 as the Heat matched their most points in a game this season. Miami beat Denver 147-123 last month.

The Heat, who are 2-2 on their five-game West Coast road trip, narrowly ended its streak of nine straight games allowing 117 points or more.

Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to become the first player in Jazz history with three consecutive triple-doubles. He had only one triple-double in his career before this streak, and the last came on Jan. 16, 2019, while playing for Portland.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 23 points for the Jazz, which has lost six of seven. Keyonte George finished with 19 points.

The Heat took the lead for good with 6:44 remaining in the first quarter and cruised to a 73-52 lead at halftime.

Miami made 19 3-pointers compared to the Jazz’s seven and and outrebounded Utah 64 to 34.

