Inter-Napoli draw leaves Serie A title race open. AC Milan extends unbeaten run to 18 matches

MILAN (AP) — A 2-2 draw between Serie A leader Inter Milan and defending champion Napoli highlighted the Italian league’s parity on Sunday.

A victory by Inter could have sent the Nerazzurri five points clear.

Instead, Inter moved only three points ahead of second-place AC Milan — which was held 1-1 at relegation-threatened Fiorentina — and remained four points ahead of Napoli at the season’s midpoint.

Scott McTominay equalized twice for Napoli following goals by Federico Dimarco and Hakan Calhanoglu for Inter.

A potential winner from Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in stoppage time hit the post.

Dimarco put Inter ahead nine minutes in from a sharp angle to finish off a counterattack that started when McTominay was stripped by Piotr Zielinski.

McTominay equalized before the half-hour mark by redirecting in a cross from Eljif Elmas.

Calhanoglu converted a second-half penalty and then McTominay volleyed in from close range.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was sent off for protests after Inter was awarded the penalty.

Milan’s unbeaten streak

Christopher Nkunku scored a 90th-minute equalizer and Milan extended its unbeaten run to 18 matches with its draw at Fiorentina.

Milan seemed headed to its first loss since August before Nkunku took a through ball from Youssouf Fofana and smashed the ball into the back of the net with an angled shot.

It was Nkunku’s third goal in four matches. A brace against Verona last month ended his drought after transferring from Chelsea in August.

Pietro Comuzzo had headed Fiorentina ahead from a corner midway through the second half.

And the Viola still nearly won it but a shot from Marco Brescianini hit the crossbar deep into stoppage time.

Milan forward Christian Pulisic didn’t take advantage of two early chances.

Fiorentina moved one point above Hellas Verona and last-place Pisa at the bottom of the standings.

Earlier, Parma won 2-1 at Lecce with an own-goal from Tiago Gabriel and a score from Mateo Pellegrino. Parma moved seven points clear of the drop zone, while Lecce was left only three points above Fiorentina.

Lazio won 1-0 at Verona with a second-half own goal from Victor Nelsson.

