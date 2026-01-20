76ers host the Suns for cross-conference game

Phoenix Suns (26-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7…

Phoenix Suns (26-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits Philadelphia for a non-conference matchup.

The 76ers have gone 11-11 in home games. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 48.2 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 11.7.

The Suns have gone 12-12 away from home. Phoenix has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers average 116.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 111.9 the Suns allow. The Suns average 114.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 115.4 the 76ers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 28.5 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee).

Suns: Jalen Green: day to day (hamstring).

