Zegras extends goal streak to 4 games as Flyers top Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Carl Grundstrom and Bobby Brink scored in the final minute of the first and second period, respectively,…

MONTREAL (AP) — Carl Grundstrom and Bobby Brink scored in the final minute of the first and second period, respectively, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Trevor Zegras, playing in his 300th NHL game, ran his goal streak to a career-high four games as Philadelphia (17-9-6) snapped a season-worst three-game skid.

Travis Konecny added an empty-net goal for the Flyers, and Dan Vladar made 21 saves. Vladar has won both his starts this season in Montreal.

Alexandre Texier scored his second goal in two games for the Canadiens (17-12-4), who have dropped four of six.

Rookie goaltender Jacob Fowler made 17 saves in his first career start on home ice. Fowler has started three of Montreal’s last four games since being called up from the Laval Rocket of the AHL on Dec. 9.

Fellow goaltender Samuel Montembeault was assigned to the Rocket earlier Tuesday on a conditioning assignment.

The Canadiens played without defenseman Mike Matheson for the first time this season. The 31-year-old Matheson, who leads all Montreal skaters with an average ice time of 24:54 per game, is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The Flyers failed to score on their three power-play opportunities, running their drought to 0 for 13 with the man advantage dating to Dec. 7.

Montreal fell to 8-9-1 at home.

Zegras scored his team-leading 14th goal in the second period. He has 33 points this season, surpassing the 32 he had in 57 games last season with Anaheim.

Up next

Flyers: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Canadiens: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.