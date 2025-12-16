Young Canadian star Gavin McKenna fueled by doubters: ‘People have been waiting for me to fail’

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (AP) — Gavin McKenna knew the haters would be ready to pounce. The young forward was expected…

The young forward was expected to be the runaway No. 1 overall selection at the 2026 NHL draft and that might still very well end up being the case.

There has also been criticism since McKenna bolted the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers to play at Penn State. He has 18 points in 16 games this season in U.S. college hockey — a circuit with a shorter schedule, older players and more defensive structure — after dominating junior play with 129 points over 56 games in 2024-25.

McKenna, who wanted a different challenge as part of a “building year” in hopes of being better prepared for professional hockey, is expected to be a key part of Canada’s offense at the upcoming world junior championship. He is certainly motivated.

“I don’t mind it at all,” he told the Canadian Press on Monday at training camp of the draft chatter. “Sometimes getting people pumping your tires all the time isn’t the best thing for you. People have been waiting for me to fail … it fires me up.”

McKenna put up 41 goals and 88 assists last season in a WHL run that included a 40-game point streak. He’s scored just four times in 2025-26, but isn’t concerned about the noise or his output with the Nittany Lions.

“I just try to take it with a grain of salt,” said McKenna, who will turn 18 years old Saturday. “Where my game’s at, if people are watching and if people are smart at hockey and are actually watching the game, not just looking at the numbers, they’d know. I’m confident.

“I’ve been playing well. Pucks haven’t been going in for me, haven’t been getting bounces, but I think with world juniors to build my confidence, and then bring it in the second half, I think that’ll be huge for me.”

Canada is certainly banking on that. The country finished a disastrous fifth last time in Ottawa — McKenna is one of six returnees — for a second straight embarrassing quarterfinal exit at the annual showcase.

“He’s a quality kid,” said Alan Millar, general manager of Canada’s under-20 men’s program. “People are focusing in on a small window. He’s still the player that won a WHL championship and had 120-plus points.”

The NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players in November 2024, paving the way for McKenna and others — previously considered professionals because they received stipends for living expenses — to defect to the NCAA . More than 300 CHL players had committed to Division I college programs earlier this year. NCAA schools can also lure recruits with name, image, likeness (NIL) endorsement money.

Porter Martone, who’s been skating on Canada’s top line with McKenna and Cole Beaudoin at camp, made a similar switch by heading to Michigan State from the Ontario Hockey League’s Brampton Steelheads.

“He’s got a great mind, great head on his shoulders,” Martone, the No. 6 pick at the 2025 draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, said of McKenna. “He’s gonna show up this tournament and maybe get those doubters off his back.”

McKenna said there’s a big difference in approach when comparing the CHL and NCAA.

“Defensively, it’s a lot harder, there’s less time and space, guys are quicker,” he said of U.S. college play. “It’s a skilled league as well, but it’s just more straightforward hockey — crash and bang, trying to get to those dirty areas to find ways to score.”

The 6-foot, 170-pound freshman added that factors taken into account going the college route extended far beyond the ice surface.

“Living on your own, learning how to become an adult,” McKenna said. “I wanted to spend more time in the gym, build my frame out. All this stuff is to prepare me to play in the NHL.”

