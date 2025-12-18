World Series champion Dodgers’ full share is $484,748, up from 2024 but below 2022 record

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Dodgers totaled $484,748, up from the amount…

The total postseason pool of nearly $128.2 million was down slightly from the record $129.1 million in 2024, the commissioner’s office said Thursday. The yearly pool amount is impacted by ballpark capacities.

Los Angeles players voted 82 full shares and 12.5 partial shares for 94.5 full share equivalents plus $340,000 in cash awards in dividing a pool of $46.1. million.

Houston received a record full share of $516,347 in 2022, when the World Series champion Astros divided their pool into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards. A full share on the 2023 champion Texas Rangers was worth $506,263, and the 2024 Dodgers’ full share was $477,441.

Full share equivalents have risen in recent years. San Francisco had 56.65 when it won the title in 2014.

All players and managers eligible for the World Series who were with the team or on an injured list from June 1 or later get a full share. Those not with the team on or after June 1 are eligible to get a full share or percentage share as voted by that team’s players along with two certified athletic trainers and one strength and conditioning coach.

Spring training coaches, scouts and the grounds crew are eligible for cash awards but not shares.

Executives such as general managers, assistant GMs, directors of baseball operations, team physicians and resident security agents are not eligible for any part of the pool.

A full share for the AL champion Toronto Blue Jays came to $354,118 just below the $354,572 last year for the New York Yankees when they lost to the Dodgers in the World Series. Toronto had 70 full shares, 15.44 partial shares and $508,5000 cash awards.

Full shares for other playoff teams this year were:

— $182,376 for Seattle

— $168,853 for Milwaukee

— $52,044 for Philadelphia

— $48,741 for the Chicago Cubs

— $47,318 for the Yankees

— $46,865 for Detroit

— $11,528 for Cincinnati

— $11,057 for Cleveland

— $10,711 for San Diego

— $9,347 for Boston

