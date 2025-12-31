Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Dec. 31 EAST Colgate 63, Lafayette 57 Holy Cross 58, Bucknell 55 La Salle 72, Fordham 69 Lehigh 77,…

Wednesday, Dec. 31

EAST

Colgate 63, Lafayette 57

Holy Cross 58, Bucknell 55

La Salle 72, Fordham 69

Lehigh 77, Army 66

Loyola (MD) 68, American 59

Navy 77, Boston University 64

Saint Joseph’s 55, VCU 45

Saint Louis 72, Duquesne 62

Seton Hall 81, Georgetown 36

St. Bonaventure 54, George Washington 53

UCLA 97, Penn State 61

UConn 90, Providence 53

UMass 73, Western Michigan 40

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 60, USC Upstate 49

Charlotte 62, Memphis 49

Gardner-Webb 54, Winthrop 48

George Mason 74, Dayton 59

High Point 78, UNC Asheville 51

Radford 75, Presbyterian 32

Stephen F. Austin 76, Northwestern State 71

MIDWEST

Ball State 102, Akron 73

Davidson 62, Loyola Chicago 50

Kansas State 79, Cincinnati 52

Miami (OH) 67, Kent State 63

Northern Iowa 75, UIC 74

Ohio 85, Central Michigan 83, OT

Ohio State 83, Purdue 56

Toledo 79, Buffalo 46

Youngstown State 97, Salem University 20

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 77, Oklahoma State 68

Incarnate Word 66, Southeastern Louisiana 59

Iowa State 80, Houston 62

Lamar 64, East Texas A&M 48

McNeese 63, Houston Christian 43

Nicholls State 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 56

Texas A&M-CC 85, New Orleans 54

FAR WEST

Boise State 74, Nevada 62

Colorado State 61, Grand Canyon 47

New Mexico 62, Wyoming 48

San Diego State 62, Air Force 51

UNLV 85, Fresno State 59

Utah State 74, San Jose State 61

