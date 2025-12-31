Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Dec. 31
EAST
Colgate 63, Lafayette 57
Holy Cross 58, Bucknell 55
La Salle 72, Fordham 69
Lehigh 77, Army 66
Loyola (MD) 68, American 59
Navy 77, Boston University 64
Saint Joseph’s 55, VCU 45
Saint Louis 72, Duquesne 62
Seton Hall 81, Georgetown 36
St. Bonaventure 54, George Washington 53
UCLA 97, Penn State 61
UConn 90, Providence 53
UMass 73, Western Michigan 40
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 60, USC Upstate 49
Charlotte 62, Memphis 49
Gardner-Webb 54, Winthrop 48
George Mason 74, Dayton 59
High Point 78, UNC Asheville 51
Radford 75, Presbyterian 32
Stephen F. Austin 76, Northwestern State 71
MIDWEST
Ball State 102, Akron 73
Davidson 62, Loyola Chicago 50
Kansas State 79, Cincinnati 52
Miami (OH) 67, Kent State 63
Northern Iowa 75, UIC 74
Ohio 85, Central Michigan 83, OT
Ohio State 83, Purdue 56
Toledo 79, Buffalo 46
Youngstown State 97, Salem University 20
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 77, Oklahoma State 68
Incarnate Word 66, Southeastern Louisiana 59
Iowa State 80, Houston 62
Lamar 64, East Texas A&M 48
McNeese 63, Houston Christian 43
Nicholls State 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 56
Texas A&M-CC 85, New Orleans 54
FAR WEST
Boise State 74, Nevada 62
Colorado State 61, Grand Canyon 47
New Mexico 62, Wyoming 48
San Diego State 62, Air Force 51
UNLV 85, Fresno State 59
Utah State 74, San Jose State 61
___
