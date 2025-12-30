Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Dec. 30 EAST Dartmouth 99, St. Joseph’s (BKN) 35 Fairleigh Dickinson 85, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57 Le Moyne 67, SUNY-Geneseo…

Tuesday, Dec. 30

EAST

Dartmouth 99, St. Joseph’s (BKN) 35

Fairleigh Dickinson 85, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57

Le Moyne 67, SUNY-Geneseo 55

Penn 59, Binghamton 54

Rhode Island 73, Richmond 61

Towson 63, Morgan State 61

UMBC 104, Notre Dame of Maryland 22

Wagner 86, New Jersey City 39

SOUTH

Chattanooga 97, Southern Wesleyan 46

East Carolina 88, UAB 87, OT

Elon 111, NC Wesleyan 50

Florida International 122, Florida National 30

Furman 110, Brevard 54

Jacksonville 95, Bethune-Cookman 53

North Carolina A&T 99, Newberry 49

North Carolina Central 111, Averett 48

North Texas 81, Florida Atlantic 56

Rice 70, South Florida 68

Tennessee Tech 69, Tennessee State 63

Western Carolina 91, Montreat 44

MIDWEST

Eastern Michigan 86, Bowling Green 76

Green Bay 89, Wright State 55

South Dakota 95, College of Saint Mary (NE) 42

Southeast Missouri State 91, William Woods 62

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 64, Wichita State 58

UTSA 65, Tulane 63

FAR WEST

Pacific 72, San Diego 68

UC Riverside 93, UC Merced 52

___

