Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Dec. 30
EAST
Dartmouth 99, St. Joseph’s (BKN) 35
Fairleigh Dickinson 85, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57
Le Moyne 67, SUNY-Geneseo 55
Penn 59, Binghamton 54
Rhode Island 73, Richmond 61
Towson 63, Morgan State 61
UMBC 104, Notre Dame of Maryland 22
Wagner 86, New Jersey City 39
SOUTH
Chattanooga 97, Southern Wesleyan 46
East Carolina 88, UAB 87, OT
Elon 111, NC Wesleyan 50
Florida International 122, Florida National 30
Furman 110, Brevard 54
Jacksonville 95, Bethune-Cookman 53
North Carolina A&T 99, Newberry 49
North Carolina Central 111, Averett 48
North Texas 81, Florida Atlantic 56
Rice 70, South Florida 68
Tennessee Tech 69, Tennessee State 63
Western Carolina 91, Montreat 44
MIDWEST
Eastern Michigan 86, Bowling Green 76
Green Bay 89, Wright State 55
South Dakota 95, College of Saint Mary (NE) 42
Southeast Missouri State 91, William Woods 62
SOUTHWEST
Tulsa 64, Wichita State 58
UTSA 65, Tulane 63
FAR WEST
Pacific 72, San Diego 68
UC Riverside 93, UC Merced 52
