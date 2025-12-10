Winter Olympics: Swiss snowboarder Wicki out after tearing same ACL for second time this year

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboarder Berenice Wicki will miss the Milan Cortina Winter Games after tearing her left ACL…

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboarder Berenice Wicki will miss the Milan Cortina Winter Games after tearing her left ACL for the second time this year, the Swiss team said Wednesday.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics Wicki placed seventh in snowboard halfpipe won by United States star Chloe Kim who retained her title.

The 23-year-old Wicki crashed in training last week at Secret Garden in China and returned to Switzerland for medical tests.

They revealed another torn ACL in her left knee and she will undergo season-ending surgery next week, said the Swiss ski federation.

Wicki injured her knee the first time in February and missed the freestyle skiing world championships hosted the following month in Switzerland.

