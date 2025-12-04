Winnipeg plays Buffalo in a non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (11-12-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-12-1, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Buffalo Sabres (11-12-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-12-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Winnipeg has gone 6-5-0 in home games and 13-12-1 overall. The Jets have a 3-5-0 record in one-goal games.

Buffalo has a 2-7-2 record on the road and an 11-12-4 record overall. The Sabres serve 10.2 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 5-1 in the previous matchup. Joshua Norris led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 11 goals with 11 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has one goal and 16 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.