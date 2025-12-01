Wild visit the Oilers, aim to continue road winning streak

Minnesota Wild (14-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (11-10-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (14-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (11-10-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild hit the road against the Edmonton Oilers trying to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Edmonton has an 11-10-5 record overall and a 5-2-2 record on its home ice. The Oilers have conceded 93 goals while scoring 81 for a -12 scoring differential.

Minnesota has a 14-7-5 record overall and a 6-4-1 record in road games. The Wild are 11-2-2 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 11 goals and 25 assists for the Oilers. Jack Roslovic has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 17 goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored eight goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 8-0-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.