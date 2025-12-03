Wild visit the Flames, aim to continue road winning streak

Minnesota Wild (15-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (9-15-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (15-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (9-15-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild hit the road against the Calgary Flames looking to extend a five-game road winning streak.

Calgary is 4-4-2 at home and 9-15-4 overall. The Flames have a -21 scoring differential, with 64 total goals scored and 85 given up.

Minnesota has a 15-7-5 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on the road. The Wild have a +four scoring differential, with 75 total goals scored and 71 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 2-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has five goals and 17 assists for the Flames. Joel Farabee has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Marcus Johansson has eight goals and 12 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 8-0-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

