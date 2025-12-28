Wild play the Golden Knights following Boldy’s 2-goal showing

Minnesota Wild (23-10-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10…

Minnesota Wild (23-10-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas has an 8-4-6 record at home and a 17-8-11 record overall. The Golden Knights have a +nine scoring differential, with 114 total goals scored and 105 given up.

Minnesota is 23-10-6 overall and 10-6-1 in road games. The Wild have a 10-3-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Boldy has 24 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has scored six goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

