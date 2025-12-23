Wembanyama playing against Thunder after being listed as questionable

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama played against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night after…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama played against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night after being downgraded to questionable as he returns to full strength from a calf strain.

San Antonio entered the matchup against Oklahoma City on a six-game winning streak, including a 111-109 victory over the Thunder on Dec. 11 in the NBA Cup semifinals.

Wembanyama has played in five straight games, including the NBA Cup Final on Dec. 16, since missing 12 straight games with a left calf strain. San Antonio’s 124-113 loss to the New York Knicks for the NBA Cup title does not count in the standings or statistics.

Wembanyama was downgraded to questionable on Monday by the Spurs as a precaution.

“Every day there is a question of preventative because he’s not too far removed from an injury,” Johnson said. “We have to be so mindful of that kid’s future and bigger picture. And, we’ve had a lot of travel. He’s had life going on and we’re just trying to make sure that we have his best interest at heart regardless of winning streak and excitement and whatever else we are feeling at the time.”

Wembanyama has come off the bench since his return as his minutes are restricted as he recovers from the calf strain.

He is averaging career-highs in points (24.4) and rebounds (12.3) a season after earning his first All-Star selection. The 21-year-old from France is also averaging 3.7 assists and 3.3 blocks in 31.1 minutes.

