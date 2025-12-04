Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basile 51, Mamou 48
Carencro 56, Welsh 25
Carver 61, Landry/Walker 36
Church Point 44, New Iberia 40
Country Day 39, Jefferson Rise 15
Covington 38, Franklinton 15
French Settlement 46, St. Scholastica 14
Holy Savior Menard 57, Oberlin 19
Livonia 57, White Castle 56
Mangham 53, Delhi 30
Patterson 25, Hanson Memorial 24
Pine Prairie 35, Sacred Heart 28
Riverdale 73, S. B. Wright 22
Southside 80, West St. Mary 16
Washington-Marion 42, Breaux Bridge 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.