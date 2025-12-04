Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellevue (KY) 47, Robertson County 19 Bracken Co. 63, Holmes (KY) 29 Bullitt East 57, Central Hardin…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue (KY) 47, Robertson County 19

Bracken Co. 63, Holmes (KY) 29

Bullitt East 57, Central Hardin 52

Carroll County (KY) 59, Lou. Ky. Country Day 45

Collins 71, Henry Co. 70

Cooper 79, Lou. DuPont Manual 61

Cov. Holy Cross 65, St. Henry (KY) 35

Dixie Heights 46, Grant Co. 40

East Carter 56, Mason Co. 49

George Rogers Clark 69, Scott (KY) 24

Grundy, Va. 66, Pike Co. Central 50

Hancock Co. 53, Cannelton, Ind. 9

Holy Cross (Covington) 65, St. Henry (KY) 35

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 40, Lloyd Memorial 35

Leslie Co. 76, Ligon COGOP 20

Lex. Christian 66, Frankfort 12

Lou. Jeffersontown 37, Francis Parker 26

Lou. Mercy 67, Lou. Central 55

Ludlow (KY) 66, S. Dearborn, Ind. 28

Montgomery Co. 73, Bath County (KY) 53

Notre Dame 63, Newport Central Catholic 30

Perry Co. Central 49, Knott Co. Central 36

Thomas Nelson 37, Lexington Catholic 26

Western Hills 64, Owen County 39

Wolfe Co. 57, Powell Co. 42

Woodford Co. 63, Lex. Bryan Station 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

