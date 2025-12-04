Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue (KY) 47, Robertson County 19
Bracken Co. 63, Holmes (KY) 29
Bullitt East 57, Central Hardin 52
Carroll County (KY) 59, Lou. Ky. Country Day 45
Collins 71, Henry Co. 70
Cooper 79, Lou. DuPont Manual 61
Cov. Holy Cross 65, St. Henry (KY) 35
Dixie Heights 46, Grant Co. 40
East Carter 56, Mason Co. 49
George Rogers Clark 69, Scott (KY) 24
Grundy, Va. 66, Pike Co. Central 50
Hancock Co. 53, Cannelton, Ind. 9
Holy Cross (Covington) 65, St. Henry (KY) 35
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 40, Lloyd Memorial 35
Leslie Co. 76, Ligon COGOP 20
Lex. Christian 66, Frankfort 12
Lou. Jeffersontown 37, Francis Parker 26
Lou. Mercy 67, Lou. Central 55
Ludlow (KY) 66, S. Dearborn, Ind. 28
Montgomery Co. 73, Bath County (KY) 53
Notre Dame 63, Newport Central Catholic 30
Perry Co. Central 49, Knott Co. Central 36
Thomas Nelson 37, Lexington Catholic 26
Western Hills 64, Owen County 39
Wolfe Co. 57, Powell Co. 42
Woodford Co. 63, Lex. Bryan Station 35

