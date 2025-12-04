Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Central 51, DSST: Montview 24
Broomfield 64, Rock Canyon 40
Castle View 68, Chatfield 59
Cherokee Trail 73, Legacy 11
D’Evelyn 56, Greeley West 36
Denver South 61, North 25
Fort Lupton 38, Denver SST 32
Green Mountain 56, Grandview 35
Lincoln 29, Aurora West 16
Northfield 68, Mountain Vista 35
Wellington 59, The Pinnacle 10
