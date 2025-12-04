Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aurora Central 51, DSST: Montview 24 Broomfield 64, Rock Canyon 40 Castle View 68, Chatfield 59 Cherokee…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Central 51, DSST: Montview 24

Broomfield 64, Rock Canyon 40

Castle View 68, Chatfield 59

Cherokee Trail 73, Legacy 11

D’Evelyn 56, Greeley West 36

Denver South 61, North 25

Fort Lupton 38, Denver SST 32

Green Mountain 56, Grandview 35

Lincoln 29, Aurora West 16

Northfield 68, Mountain Vista 35

Wellington 59, The Pinnacle 10

