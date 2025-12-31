Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 47, Sabetha, Kan. 38 Johnson-Brock 55, Nemaha Central, Kan. 35 West Central, S.D. 62, Pender 57…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 47, Sabetha, Kan. 38

Johnson-Brock 55, Nemaha Central, Kan. 35

West Central, S.D. 62, Pender 57

Axtell Tournament=

Consolation=

Axtell 42, CWC 21

Championship=

Dundy County Stratton 68, Grand Island Lutheran 40

Boone Central Tournament=

Championship=

Boone Central 53, Broken Bow 50

Chadron Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Gering 58, Chase County 54

Third Place=

Valentine 49, Chadron 45

Championship=

Gothenburg 84, Bridgeport 43

Columbus Tournament=

Consolation=

Clarkson-Leigh 60, Schuyler 14

Championship=

Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 27

DC West Tournament=

Consolation=

Beatrice 50, Douglas County West 41

Championship=

Ogallala 68, Omaha Gross 47

Freeman Tournament=

Consolation=

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Tri County 41

Championship=

Freeman 45, Syracuse 35

Great Nebraska Shootout=

Seventh Place=

Omaha Concordia 56, South Sioux City 44

Fifth Place=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Hartington Cedar Catholic 52

Third Place=

Wayne 34, Pierce 32

Championship=

West Central, Maynard, Iowa 62, Pender 57

Kearney Catholic Tournament=

Third Place=

York 54, Amherst 50, OT

Championship=

Hastings St Cecilia 61, Kearney Catholic 40

Lincoln Lutheran Tournament=

Third Place=

Holdrege 45, Lincoln Lutheran 30

Championship=

Milford 46, Platteview 38

Malcolm Tournament=

Third Place=

Grand Island Northwest 53, McCook 30

Championship=

Malcolm 52, Arlington 33

Metro Conference=

Consolation=

Bellevue West 59, Omaha Buena Vista 17

Omaha South 70, Omaha Burke 5

Quarterfinal=

Millard North 38, Omaha Marian 31

Millard West 54, Millard South 38

Omaha North 73, Omaha Westside 44

Omaha Westview 63, Papillion-LaVista 41

Omaha Brownell Talbot Tournament=

Consolation=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 56, Plattsmouth 47

Championship=

Elmwood-Murdock 35, Logan View-Scribner-Snider 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.