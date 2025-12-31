Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 47, Sabetha, Kan. 38
Johnson-Brock 55, Nemaha Central, Kan. 35
West Central, S.D. 62, Pender 57
Axtell Tournament=
Consolation=
Axtell 42, CWC 21
Championship=
Dundy County Stratton 68, Grand Island Lutheran 40
Boone Central Tournament=
Championship=
Boone Central 53, Broken Bow 50
Chadron Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Gering 58, Chase County 54
Third Place=
Valentine 49, Chadron 45
Championship=
Gothenburg 84, Bridgeport 43
Columbus Tournament=
Consolation=
Clarkson-Leigh 60, Schuyler 14
Championship=
Columbus Scotus 48, Columbus Lakeview 27
DC West Tournament=
Consolation=
Beatrice 50, Douglas County West 41
Championship=
Ogallala 68, Omaha Gross 47
Freeman Tournament=
Consolation=
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Tri County 41
Championship=
Freeman 45, Syracuse 35
Great Nebraska Shootout=
Seventh Place=
Omaha Concordia 56, South Sioux City 44
Fifth Place=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Hartington Cedar Catholic 52
Third Place=
Wayne 34, Pierce 32
Championship=
West Central, Maynard, Iowa 62, Pender 57
Kearney Catholic Tournament=
Third Place=
York 54, Amherst 50, OT
Championship=
Hastings St Cecilia 61, Kearney Catholic 40
Lincoln Lutheran Tournament=
Third Place=
Holdrege 45, Lincoln Lutheran 30
Championship=
Milford 46, Platteview 38
Malcolm Tournament=
Third Place=
Grand Island Northwest 53, McCook 30
Championship=
Malcolm 52, Arlington 33
Metro Conference=
Consolation=
Bellevue West 59, Omaha Buena Vista 17
Omaha South 70, Omaha Burke 5
Quarterfinal=
Millard North 38, Omaha Marian 31
Millard West 54, Millard South 38
Omaha North 73, Omaha Westside 44
Omaha Westview 63, Papillion-LaVista 41
Omaha Brownell Talbot Tournament=
Consolation=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 56, Plattsmouth 47
Championship=
Elmwood-Murdock 35, Logan View-Scribner-Snider 34
