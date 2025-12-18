Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
DeForest 57, Sun Prairie 30
Franklin 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 47
Milw. King 67, Milwaukee Reagan 55
Milwaukee Carmen 56, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 26
Milwaukee Golda Meir 85, Milwaukee Languages 33
Milwaukee North 46, Milwaukee Madison 24
Milwaukee Riverside University 92, Milwaukee Juneau 10
Milwaukee Vincent 58, Milwaukee South 13
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
