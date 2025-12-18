Wednesday’s Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 18, 2025, 12:48 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

DeForest 57, Sun Prairie 30

Franklin 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 47

Milw. King 67, Milwaukee Reagan 55

Milwaukee Carmen 56, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 26

Milwaukee Golda Meir 85, Milwaukee Languages 33

Milwaukee North 46, Milwaukee Madison 24

Milwaukee Riverside University 92, Milwaukee Juneau 10

Milwaukee Vincent 58, Milwaukee South 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

