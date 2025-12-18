Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 70, Douglas County 23
Canon City 59, Summit 54
Cherry Creek 79, Columbine 55
Crested Butte 30, Ouray 20
Eaglecrest 77, Prairie View 20
Lewis-Palmer 64, Coronado 26
Overland 64, Aurora Central 24
Palisade 70, Moffat County 15
Rock Canyon 55, Chatfield 46
Trinidad 68, Centennial 44
___
