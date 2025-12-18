Live Radio
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 18, 2025, 12:48 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 70, Douglas County 23

Canon City 59, Summit 54

Cherry Creek 79, Columbine 55

Crested Butte 30, Ouray 20

Eaglecrest 77, Prairie View 20

Lewis-Palmer 64, Coronado 26

Overland 64, Aurora Central 24

Palisade 70, Moffat County 15

Rock Canyon 55, Chatfield 46

Trinidad 68, Centennial 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

