Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 70, Douglas County 23

Canon City 59, Summit 54

Cherry Creek 79, Columbine 55

Crested Butte 30, Ouray 20

Eaglecrest 77, Prairie View 20

Lewis-Palmer 64, Coronado 26

Overland 64, Aurora Central 24

Palisade 70, Moffat County 15

Rock Canyon 55, Chatfield 46

Trinidad 68, Centennial 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.