Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 49, Thomas Jefferson 15
Berwick 52, Franklin 33
Collegiate Baton Rouge 47, North Iberville 17
Covington 62, Frederick Douglass 3
Ehret 66, Belle Chasse 59
Higgins 47, Jefferson Rise 16
Live Oak 43, Belaire 13
Livonia 65, Capitol 4
Loranger 65, Kentwood 14
Madison Prep 69, Istrouma 29
Ringgold 54, Magnolia Excellence 53
Scotlandville 77, Helix Mentorship Academy 11
West St. John 36, S. B. Wright 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cohen vs. McDonogh #35, ccd.
