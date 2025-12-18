Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abramson 49, Thomas Jefferson 15 Berwick 52, Franklin 33 Collegiate Baton Rouge 47, North Iberville 17 Covington…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 49, Thomas Jefferson 15

Berwick 52, Franklin 33

Collegiate Baton Rouge 47, North Iberville 17

Covington 62, Frederick Douglass 3

Ehret 66, Belle Chasse 59

Higgins 47, Jefferson Rise 16

Live Oak 43, Belaire 13

Livonia 65, Capitol 4

Loranger 65, Kentwood 14

Madison Prep 69, Istrouma 29

Ringgold 54, Magnolia Excellence 53

Scotlandville 77, Helix Mentorship Academy 11

West St. John 36, S. B. Wright 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cohen vs. McDonogh #35, ccd.

