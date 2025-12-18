Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Brossart 85, Pendleton County (KY) 40 Collins 68, Lou. Shawnee 26 East Carter 42, West Carter…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Brossart 85, Pendleton County (KY) 40

Collins 68, Lou. Shawnee 26

East Carter 42, West Carter 30

Grant Co. 60, Williamstown 14

Holy Cross (Covington) 63, Cin. St. Ursula, Ohio 47

Lloyd Memorial 53, Augusta 21

Lou. Assumption 67, New Albany, Ind. 42

Mason Co. 68, Bracken Co. 56

Newport Central Catholic 54, Conner 53

Notre Dame 57, Cooper 52

Oldham County 74, Grace James 31

Russell 51, Morgan Co. 47

Simon Kenton 54, Dixie Heights 28

Walton-Verona 83, North Oldham 49

West Jessamine 64, Danville 49

