Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Brossart 85, Pendleton County (KY) 40
Collins 68, Lou. Shawnee 26
East Carter 42, West Carter 30
Grant Co. 60, Williamstown 14
Holy Cross (Covington) 63, Cin. St. Ursula, Ohio 47
Lloyd Memorial 53, Augusta 21
Lou. Assumption 67, New Albany, Ind. 42
Mason Co. 68, Bracken Co. 56
Newport Central Catholic 54, Conner 53
Notre Dame 57, Cooper 52
Oldham County 74, Grace James 31
Russell 51, Morgan Co. 47
Simon Kenton 54, Dixie Heights 28
Walton-Verona 83, North Oldham 49
West Jessamine 64, Danville 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
