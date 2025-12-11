Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alameda 56, Arvada 27 Aurora Central 41, North 34 Caprock Academy 25, Olathe 22 Cedaredge 53, Ridgway…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alameda 56, Arvada 27

Aurora Central 41, North 34

Caprock Academy 25, Olathe 22

Cedaredge 53, Ridgway 29

Chatfield 48, Legacy 31

Cherokee Trail 62, Windsor 37

Cotopaxi 28, Crested Butte 25

D’Evelyn 64, Sand Creek 17

DSST: College View 41, Poudre 6

Eaglecrest 42, Canyon-Anaheim, Calif. 33

FMHS 49, Chaparral 33

Kent Denver 61, Cherry Creek 44

Lakewood 37, Summit 28

Legend 66, Roosevelt 25

Liberty Common 43, Estes Park 26

Longmont 49, Montbello 13

Loveland Classical 60, Dayspring Christian 45

Regis Jesuit 54, Fort Collins 46

Thomas MacLaren 59, The Vanguard 46

