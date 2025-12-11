Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alameda 56, Arvada 27
Aurora Central 41, North 34
Caprock Academy 25, Olathe 22
Cedaredge 53, Ridgway 29
Chatfield 48, Legacy 31
Cherokee Trail 62, Windsor 37
Cotopaxi 28, Crested Butte 25
D’Evelyn 64, Sand Creek 17
DSST: College View 41, Poudre 6
Eaglecrest 42, Canyon-Anaheim, Calif. 33
FMHS 49, Chaparral 33
Kent Denver 61, Cherry Creek 44
Lakewood 37, Summit 28
Legend 66, Roosevelt 25
Liberty Common 43, Estes Park 26
Longmont 49, Montbello 13
Loveland Classical 60, Dayspring Christian 45
Regis Jesuit 54, Fort Collins 46
Thomas MacLaren 59, The Vanguard 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
