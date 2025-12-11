Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ascension Episcopal 23, Hanson Memorial 19 Belle Chasse 54, Thomas Jefferson 4 Brusly 42, Livonia 27 Carver…

Ascension Episcopal 23, Hanson Memorial 19

Belle Chasse 54, Thomas Jefferson 4

Brusly 42, Livonia 27

Carver 39, Northshore 24

Central Private 47, Lafayette Renaissance 39

Chapelle 56, McMain 27

East Feliciana 56, Broadmoor 43

Ellender 39, Central Lafourche 37

Fisher 36, Morris Jeff 24

H.L. Bourgeois 80, Frederick Douglass 6

Lafayette Christian Academy 43, Lafayette 42

Natchitoches Central 53, Ouachita Parish 40

Northlake Christian 53, Willow School 43

Northside 62, Abbeville 27

Opelousas Catholic 41, New Iberia Catholic 24

Phoenix 45, Houma Christian 27

Plaquemine 55, North Iberville 9

Ponchatoula 71, Hannan 44

Sacred Heart 63, Pearl River 31

St. Louis 56, Welsh 27

Terrebonne 65, Booker T. Washington 39

Varnado 44, Independence 21

West Jefferson 39, West St. John 35

Winnfield 50, Ouachita Christian 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

