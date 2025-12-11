Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Episcopal 23, Hanson Memorial 19
Belle Chasse 54, Thomas Jefferson 4
Brusly 42, Livonia 27
Carver 39, Northshore 24
Central Private 47, Lafayette Renaissance 39
Chapelle 56, McMain 27
East Feliciana 56, Broadmoor 43
Ellender 39, Central Lafourche 37
Fisher 36, Morris Jeff 24
H.L. Bourgeois 80, Frederick Douglass 6
Lafayette Christian Academy 43, Lafayette 42
Natchitoches Central 53, Ouachita Parish 40
Northlake Christian 53, Willow School 43
Northside 62, Abbeville 27
Opelousas Catholic 41, New Iberia Catholic 24
Phoenix 45, Houma Christian 27
Plaquemine 55, North Iberville 9
Ponchatoula 71, Hannan 44
Sacred Heart 63, Pearl River 31
St. Louis 56, Welsh 27
Terrebonne 65, Booker T. Washington 39
Varnado 44, Independence 21
West Jefferson 39, West St. John 35
Winnfield 50, Ouachita Christian 48
