Watson scores 24 points as Nuggets hold off Raptors to win 106-103 without the injured Jokic

TORONTO (AP) — Peyton Watson scored 24 points, Jamal Murray had 21 and the Denver Nuggets won their first game without injured center Nikola Jokic, beating the Toronto Raptors 106-103 on Wednesday night.

Denver came in 13-23 over the last five seasons when Jokic wasn’t in the lineup but held on down the stretch to end a two-game slide.

The Raptors thought they had sent the game to overtime when Brandon Ingram banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the basket was overturned after a video review showed the ball was still on his fingers when time expired. Toronto’s late chance came after Denver’s Bruce Brown missed a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining.

Jokic, the Nuggets’ superstar center and three-time MVP, left late in the first half of Monday’s loss at Miami because of a hyperextended left knee. He’ll be reevaluated in four weeks.

The Nuggets were already without starters Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun and Cam Johnson.

Denver’s injury woes worsened when backup center Jonas Valanciunas limped off because of a strained right calf with 4:03 left in the third quarter. Valanciunas finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes against his former team.

DaRon Holmes scored 11 points and Jalen Pickett had 10 as Denver won its fifth straight meeting with Toronto.

Ingram finished with 30 points for Toronto, missing two of seven attempts from distance. Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points and Scottie Barnes had 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth career triple-double and second in three games.

RJ Barrett had 17 points for Toronto but also missed a late 3-point attempt that would have tied the score.

Up next

Nuggets: At Cleveland on Friday night.

Raptors: Host Atlanta on Saturday night.

