Warriors forward Draymond Green ejected against Suns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected with 10:39 left in the first half of Saturday night’s 119-116 win against Phoenix following consecutive technical fouls.

Green, who has a history of volatile behavior, received his first technical for shoving Collin Gillespie from behind moments after blocking his drive on the other end that started the heated back-and-forth. Green’s second technical came after continued arguing, as he carried on despite efforts by teammates, Warriors officials and security to push him away.

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr also received a technical for protesting the ejection, which came two days after Dillon Brooks was called for a flagrant 1 foul with 38.3 seconds left in Thursday’s matchup at Phoenix when he hit Stephen Curry in the stomach after a 3-point attempt.

“I thought it was weak, he was yelling at the refs so he definitely deserved one but then he’s walking to the bench and he yells something and second technical,” Kerr said. “We just saw a guy on their team literally punch Steph in the stomach the other night, premeditated, punches him in the stomach no ejection for that. And then two nights later the refs got upset with some words from Draymond. I totally disagree and that’s why I got my tech because I was furious that they booted him out that easily.”

This game quickly became the second straight testy meeting between the teams after Phoenix escaped with a 99-98 win at home Thursday.

Brooks was booed at every chance by the fans in Chase Center two nights later, then Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made a rough offensive foul on Brooks late in the second quarter that sent the Suns star hard to the floor.

Brooks made his initial five field goals and scored 14 points by halftime as Phoenix led 67-64 at the break. He was whistled for his third foul in the final second of the half.

Kerr referenced the flagrant by Brooks that broke Gary Payton II’s elbow in the 2022 playoffs.

“How can you not be upset, this is a guy who broke Gary’s elbow in the playoffs clotheslining him with one of the dirtiest plays I’ve ever seen,” Kerr said. “It’s not like there’s not a track record there. It’s right there, they look at it, I don’t know what the point of replay is if you’re not going to kick a guy out for literally punching somebody.

“That’s bizarre to me that he was not first of all ejected from that game and then suspended or fined, nothing. So apparently you’re now allowed, this is my take, you’re now allowed to premeditate a punch of a shooter who’s left defenseless. You can now take a swing at him and know you’re just going to get a flagrant 1. I don’t know maybe we’ll do that. Probably not.”

When Payton was asked about Brooks’ physical style, he just offered: “It’s just who he is.”

