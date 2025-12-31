Warley’s 22 points and 14 rebounds help No. 7 Gonzaga beat San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Warley had 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 7 Gonzaga held off a late…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Warley had 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 7 Gonzaga held off a late charge to beat San Diego 99-93 on Tuesday night for its 20th straight win against the Toreros.

Gonzaga (14-1, 2-0 WCC) was making its final trip to San Diego as a member of the West Coast Conference. However, the Bulldogs will still make annual trips to face San Diego State after the schools begin play in the new-look Pac-12 starting next season.

Tyon Grant-Foster scored 18 points while Mario Saint-Supery and Braden Huff had 14 apiece for Gonzaga, which won its seventh straight game since its only defeat, a 101-61 loss to then-No. 7 Michigan in the championship game of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Graham Ike, Gonzaga’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, was limited by foul trouble and had 11 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes. He picked up three fouls in the first half, including a technical in the final minute, and sat for the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second. Shortly after subbing back in, he committed his fourth foul and headed back to the bench.

Ty-Laur Johnson scored 21 points for San Diego (6-8, 1-1), while Juanse Gorosito had 16, Darrae Goodwin 15, Adrian McIntyre 12 and Toneari Lane 10.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 79, FLORIDA STATE 66

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Wilson had 22 points in North Carolina’s win over Florida State.

Wilson also had 16 rebounds and six assists for the Tar Heels (13-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Seth Trimble scored 20 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line and added seven rebounds and four steals. Kyan Evans had 15 points and went 5 of 15 from the field (5 for 12 from 3-point range). The Tar Heels picked up their seventh straight win.

The Seminoles (7-7, 0-1) were led by Chauncey Wiggins, who recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe Magee added 12 points for Florida State. Robert McCray finished with 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

NO. 13 NEBRASKA 86, NEW HAMPSHIRE 55

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and Nebraska shook off a second straight slow start to beat New Hampshire and go undefeated in nonconference play for the first time since 1928-29.

The Cornhuskers (13-0) extended the best start in program history but not before the Wildcats (4-9) of America East, like North Dakota of the Summit League nine days earlier, caused some anxious moments.

The Huskers led by just three at halftime but were much sharper on both ends after that and will ride momentum into Friday night’s Big Ten home game against ninth-ranked Michigan State.

Braden Frager scored 15 points and Berke Buyuktuncel added 14 for the Huskers. Jack Graham had 15 of his 17 points in the first half to lead New Hampshire.

NO. 16 LOUISVILLE 90, CALIFORNIA 70

NO. 19 TENNESSE 105, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 21 points and eight assists to lead Tennessee to a win over South Carolina State.

Nate Ament scored 16 points and Amari Evans added 14 for the Volunteers (10-3). Jaylen Carter had 13 points and 10 rebounds and J.P. Estrella finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jayden Johnson scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (1-14).

